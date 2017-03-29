× Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms and Isolated Tornadoes Possible Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon (March 29th).

The severe weather threat today will be a “3” on our severe weather scale of 1 to 5, meaning an “enhanced risk” for severe storms.

After the first round of early morning moves out our attention will focus on the potential for severe storms for the afternoon. The likely timeframe for severe storms will be from 3pm-8pm. This “simulated radar” shows severe storms blowing into the area late afternoon.

Large hail and damaging winds will be possible with the stronger storms this afternoon but there will be a threat of an isolated tornado threat as well.

Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri will be the areas most favored for isolated tornadoes.