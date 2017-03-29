Weather Update: Severe Risk Shifting East, Highest Severe Chances East of NW Arkansas/Fort Smith Metros

Posted 4:07 pm, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, March 29, 2017

The latest trends support the severe weather risk missing the majority of our area to east.

Currently, it appears the atmosphere has not recovered enough from the morning round of rain to support additional storm development locally in most of our area.

Local hi-res data does not redevelop storms in NW Arkansas or the Fort Smith area.

A severe risk remain across the River Valley east, including Ozark, Clarksville, & Huntsville thru 7pm.

-Garrett

