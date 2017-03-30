× Ark. House Passes Bill To Exempt College Sporting Events From Campus Carry Law

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas House of Representative voted to pass a bill that would exempt athletic facilities from the campus carry law on Thursday (March 30).

This comes just one week after Asa Hutchinson signed HB1249, the campus carry bill, into law. The measure allows people with proper permits to carry concealed weapons on college campuses.

Because Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena are located on the University of Arkansas campus, under Act 562, people could carry guns into the sporting facilities, which raised safety concerns.

However, just one day after the campus carry bill was passed on March 22, the Arkansas Senate submitted and passed a resolution to exempt athletic facilities from the campus carry law.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement on Tuesday (March 28) in support of SB724, saying that it was the conference’s hope that stadiums and athletic events would be exempted.

“Given the intense atmosphere surrounding athletic events, adding weapons increases safety concerns and could negatively impact the intercollegiate athletics program at the University of Arkansas in several ways, including scheduling, officiating, recruiting and attendance,” he said.

The Arkansas House passed Senate Bill 724 with an amendment on Thursday afternoon, and the bill will be heading back to the Arkansas Senate.