Cyclists From Around The World Gather In Fayetteville For Joe Martin Stage Race

Posted 10:29 am, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32AM, March 30, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Joe Martin Stage Race kicks off Thursday (March 30) and runs through Sunday (April 2).

More than 750 cyclists will be in Fayetteville this week to take part in several different events. This race is part of a 25 race series called the Pro Road Tour.

Riders from around the world race to earn points that will help them qualify for other races. Advanced riders are often noticed and chosen for teams that will go on to ride in the infamous Tour De France and even the Olympics.

All races start and end at Church Avenue and Center Street near the Fayetteville Square. For volunteer information or race routes click here.

Within the next three to five years, organizers hope to start a statewide tour of Arkansas.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s