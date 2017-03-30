Cyclists From Around The World Gather In Fayetteville For Joe Martin Stage Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Joe Martin Stage Race kicks off Thursday (March 30) and runs through Sunday (April 2).

More than 750 cyclists will be in Fayetteville this week to take part in several different events. This race is part of a 25 race series called the Pro Road Tour.

Riders from around the world race to earn points that will help them qualify for other races. Advanced riders are often noticed and chosen for teams that will go on to ride in the infamous Tour De France and even the Olympics.

All races start and end at Church Avenue and Center Street near the Fayetteville Square. For volunteer information or race routes click here.

Within the next three to five years, organizers hope to start a statewide tour of Arkansas.