Dementia Rates Are Falling

Posted 2:45 pm, March 30, 2017, by

Dementia rates are falling sharply across the county.

That's according to research published in the Health and Retirement Study.

Some findings show dementia rates in people over age 65 have fallen from 11.6% in 2000 to 8.8% in 2012.

That's a decline of 24 percent and translates to about one million fewer Americans suffering from the condition.

Scientists think the decrease can be linked to rising educational levels among Americans’ and better heart health.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s