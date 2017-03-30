Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dementia rates are falling sharply across the county.

That's according to research published in the Health and Retirement Study.

Some findings show dementia rates in people over age 65 have fallen from 11.6% in 2000 to 8.8% in 2012.

That's a decline of 24 percent and translates to about one million fewer Americans suffering from the condition.

Scientists think the decrease can be linked to rising educational levels among Americans’ and better heart health.

