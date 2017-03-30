Facebook Post Helps Reunite Man With Stolen Bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)-- A Springdale man is reunited with his bike after it was stolen from Murphy Park.

Hershel Cox said he calls the bike his family. Cox uses the bike to collect cans for money and to visit his friends in Fayetteville.

"It just seems like a simple bicycle, but its everything to him," said Michael Grandstaff.

Grindstaff knows Hershel from high school, and he also saves cans for Cox to pick up on his daily hunt.

After Cox realized his bike had been stolen, he called Grindstaff to let him know he'd be late because he would have to walk. Grindstaff said Cox was disappointed and angry that his friend's bike had been stolen. He said the bike gives him freedom, and he named it Blue Battle Cat after his favorite comic "He-Man."

Grindstaff and his wife posted flyers about the missing bike all over social media.

Luckily, a woman who was jogging along the Razorback Greenway near Steel Crossing one morning recognized the bike from an online flyer. She called Grindstaff, who helped reunite Cox with his bike.

Cox said he was overjoyed to be reunited with his pal, adding that he's ready to get back to hunting cans.