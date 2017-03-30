× Local Farmers Markets Roundup in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s the time of year when local farmers markets in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley begin setting up shop for customers to browse and buy produce grown in their communities.

Here’s a list of locations and dates:

Open Now Eureka Springs: open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Pine Mountain Village parking lot Fort Smith: located along Garrison Avenue every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until noon Rogers: one of two farmers markets in Rogers; located at the Frisco Station Mall every Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

April 1 Fayetteville: at the Fayetteville Square every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Poteau: located downtown every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon Sallisaw: located at Cherokee and Elm next to the library every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Van Buren: located at the Van Buren Public Library every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

April 15 Siloam Springs: located at City Park every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

April 20 Eureka Springs: New location to open at the old high school location every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until noon.

April 22 Bentonville: located on the Bentonville Square every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

April 23 Bella Vista: located in the parking lot of Mercy Bella Vista every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.



May 6 Alma: located at the Alma Area Chamber of Commerce every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Rogers: Downtown Rogers Farmers Market on Cherry Street every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Springdale: located at the Jones Center every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

May 7 Pea Ridge: located on Highway 72 between the EZ Mart and police station every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.



If we forgot your farmers market, let us know!