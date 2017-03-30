Local Surgeon Returns From Working In Haiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- March 30 is National Doctors' Day, but a local physician from Sparks Medical Center is making a difference worldwide.

You may remember him as the "singing surgeon" from Africa, and Daniel Mwanza is continuing to make his mark in the medical field internationally.

"We just returned from Haiti," Mwanza said. "Myself and a student from here, we left and joined a team that was from New York City."

The group performed 111 surgeries in only four days.

"These are people who have no access to surgical or medical care," Mwanza said. "Their diseases are left untouched for long periods of time, so when we finally get to them, the disease is already far out. Addressing those issues so far into the disease process is much more challenging."

The trip to Haiti allowed Mwanza and other doctors to continue to make a difference in other countries.

"I have done this every year around this time," Mwanza said. "We go to a small town and render our services and surgical services. We see a wide array of surgical issues."

Mwanza said the medical concerns in Haiti are much different than here.

"When we go out and reach out into the world, not only does it show we care, but we are also able to go back and fix those simple issues that may be simple to us, but to our patients, very debilitating issues," Mwanza said.

But, on a day like Doctors' day, Mwanza said it feels good to be recognized.

"To see people who are actually reserving a day to recognize the work that we do -- not that we are going out seeking the recognition, because the recognition will come from the work that we do -- but setting aside a day to celebrate, tickles me."

Doctors' Day was made an official holiday by President Bush in 1990.

Sparks Medical Center treated their physicians to a big lunch and celebration on Thursday (March 30) at the hospital.