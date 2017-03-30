Lowell To Build Second Fire Station On Donated Land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- The city of Lowell will be getting a second fire station, thanks to the generosity of two Lowell residents.

Two people decided to leave 100 acres of land to the City of Lowell after they passed away. There was only one condition: The land had to be used for the good of the people.

Chief Mike Morris said the department has been looking into adding a new station on the west side of Lowell for a few years.

“We determined that when we started seeing a number of new rooftops going up, business growing on the that side of town that that would be the trigger to say that we need to move forward with this,” Morris said.

After receiving land from a trust, the department knew it was finally time to start planning the new station.

The donated land is on Bellview Street, and that's where the 5,500 square foot station will eventually be built. Morris said it should be open and fully functional by spring of 2018.

“They donated the land to the city with stipulations that it had to be for the good of the citizens, and we felt like it was the perfect location to put the second station,” he said.

The substation will have one engine truck and one brush truck. Initially it will be staffed with three people 24 hours a day, but the department is leaving room for future growth.

Morris said the location meets all the criteria for response time and response distances. He said right now the department is really challenged with traffic through Lowell, so he said their hope is to be able to improve services to all citizens in Lowell.

“The sooner we can get help to them whether it be an EMS call or a fire call, it really doesn’t matter," Morris said. "What’s important is that we be able to provide the best service possible to them and this will really be a big step in that direction."

Construction will start late summer or early fall.