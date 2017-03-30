× Overturned Dump Truck Spills Gravel And Rock Across Highway 170 Near Devils Den

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A dump truck overturned on Thursday (March 30), spilling gravel and rock across Highway 170 near Devil’s Den state park.

The driver of the dump truck passed a cyclist, and then over-corrected after the truck’s tires went into the ditch, said an Arkansas State Police trooper. The truck rolled onto its side, spilling its load of gravel across the roadway.

Traffic through the area is down to one lane, and heavy equipment must be brought in to clear up the spill.

Highway 170 is the road leading up to the Joe Martin Stage Race, which starts Thursday.