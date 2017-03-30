× Rogers Man Arrested In Connection To 2015 Cave Springs Burglaries

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — Cave Springs police arrested a Rogers man who is a suspect in two residential burglaries that happened in December 2015.

Shawn Cottongim, 38, is facing two charges of residential burglary, according to a Cave Springs Police Department press release.

On Dec. 9, 2015, Cave Springs investigated two burglaries at residences inside city limits. Both homes had deliveries outside their front doors.

After more than a year of investigation, officers named Cottongim as a suspect through a DNA sample.

Investigators interviewed Cottongim on Tuesday (March 28), and later arrested him.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail.