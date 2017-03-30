Rogers Man Arrested In Connection To 2015 Cave Springs Burglaries

Posted 10:06 am, March 30, 2017, by

CAVE SPRINGS (KFSM) — Cave Springs police arrested a Rogers man who is a suspect in two residential burglaries that happened in December 2015.

Shawn Cottongim, 38, is facing two charges of residential burglary, according to a Cave Springs Police Department press release.

On Dec. 9, 2015, Cave Springs investigated two burglaries at residences inside city limits. Both homes had deliveries outside their front doors.

After more than a year of investigation, officers named Cottongim as a suspect through a DNA sample.

Investigators interviewed Cottongim on Tuesday (March 28), and later arrested him.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s