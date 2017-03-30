Sebastian County Election Commission Seeks Transition To Vote Centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM)- The Sebastian County Election Commission is in the early stages of discussing the transition from polling sites to vote centers. The proposed idea could make Election Day a lot less stressful for voters in our area.

The Commission is holding a set of meetings open to the pubic to find ways to get more voters to the polls, but also make voting more convenient for people.

"Right now, Sebastian County utilizes polling sites," David Damron, chairman of the Sebastian County Election Commission said. "A polling site on Election Day is where a registered voter has to go vote. To be able to vote, you have to go to your polling site."

The idea is to transition to vote center, where those registered to vote in Sebastian County could cast their ballot at any of the 37 sites in the county.

Washington and Benton Counties have made the switch to vote centers and have received positive feedback. Damron said he wants to do the same for Sebastian County.

"We want to give people more options," Damron said. "We've added additional early voting sites and we've seen a huge increase in the number of people who have early voted, so we're hoping for the same thing on election day, as well."

The commission will eventually bring the idea to the quorom court for approval and district 12 member, Bob Schwartz said he predicts a positive outcome.

"As long as I've been on the quorom court, I'm pretty sure it's gonna pass because it's for the voters," Schwartz said.

Poll workers told 5NEWS that this change could help eliminate issues at the polls including voters with a change of address. The election commission is also hoping the added convenience will push more people to vote.

Right now, the commission said there is no time table for when the transition could happen if approved. The commission will submit the idea to the quorom court for approval, then it will go to the Secretary of State.

Another meeting for community members to find out more information about this idea or voice their opinion will be on Thursday, April 6 at First Baptist Church in Lavaca at 6:30 p.m.