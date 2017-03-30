× U Of A Raises More Than $400,000 During ‘All In For Arkansas’ Birthday Campaign

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas fundraising campaign raised more than $400,000 dollars, the university announced on Thursday (March 30).

The “All in for Arkansas” campaign lasted 1,871 minutes — for the university’s founding year of 1871 — and it raises money for programs, students, faculty and staff members. This is the university’s second “All in” event, which also celebrates the U of A’s birthday.

The campaign more than doubled its fundraising goal of $187,100, with a grand total of $411,175, according to a U of A press release.

“I was very excited to see the excellent showing of support from our alumni and friends the past two days,” said Joe Steinmetz, U of A chancellor. “There were hundreds of people who made an extra effort to make a $25 or $50 gift. Gifts like these helped make this effort an incredible success.”

Additionally nearly $130,500 was raised for a new undergraduate scholarship initiative, Advance Arkansas. This was bolstered by a $25,000 gift from Steinmetz and his wife, Sandy.

“All of us together are what make Arkansas amazing, and I’m very moved by the outpouring of pride and generosity during this special event,” Steinmetz said. “Advance Arkansas is an important initiative to me and including it as a part of the All in for Arkansas effort was a perfect fit. Our goal was to raise awareness about the kick-off of this initiative and give our donors a chance to participate. I believe we succeeded.”

More than 1,000 people donated during “All in” campaign, which started on Wednesday (March 29) and concluded on Thursday afternoon.