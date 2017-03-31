A Local Group Marches In Support of Transgender Visibility Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Empowerment and recognition is what supporters say "Transgender Visibility Day" is all about.

A local transgender support group rallied protesters and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning/queer (LGBTQ) members to march through downtown Springdale to raise awareness about the transgender community.

"We're not scary people were ordinary folks just like everybody else, we want the same thing everybody else does which is to live our lives with peace and dignity," said Evelyn Rios. She says she was pleased to see so much support in such a small town, after relocating from California.

The march started at Shiloh Square and ended on Emma Avenue which gave marchers a chance to mingle with other people in their peer group that identify as transgender.

For Kason Williams the march was monumental. "it's the first time in my life I felt like I was comfortable in front of a group of people I'd never met. It's a very positive environment," said Williams.

Supporters say they are looking forward to more events like these and becoming more visible in the community on an everyday basis.