Cherishing Children Pinwheels Rally Kicks Off Child Abuse Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) – April is child abuse prevention month and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County hosted their annual Cherishing Children Pinwheel Rally.

The center said one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused by the age of 18.

On Friday 439 pinwheels were placed in the ground at 18 locations throughout Benton County. Each pinwheel represents a confirmed case of child abuse that happened last year.

Vickie Price volunteers for the advocacy center. She said it's important to raise awareness for all children, but for her, this really hits home.

“My granddaughter Jersey was taken from us in 2012, and if I can do anything to save another child from going through any type of abuse by using my voice and her name then I will do that,” Price said.

Colleen Nick was the guest speaker at the rally. Her daughter, Morgan Nick, was kidnapped in 1995 when she was just 6 and has never been found.

Nick said education and awareness is what helps people recognize the signs of child abuse.

"This is important because children's lives hang in the balance," Nick said. "They can't protect themselves, they can't advocate for themselves. We have to stand together and do that for them."

Doves were released to recognize every child that died because of child abuse in the county since the year 2000.

Price read the names of the children, including her granddaughter Jersey, to remember them in a better light.

“I look at them as angel names now, which it helps you get though it you know?" Price said. "To me I can't look at them as victims. I have to look at them as they're souls in heaven. They are angel babies now and that helps.”

Last year more than 33,000 reports of suspected child abuse were made to the Arkansas child abuse hotline.

If you suspect a child is being abused, call 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD.