Children’s Advocacy Center Holding Pinwheel Rally To Raise Awareness For Child Abuse Prevention

Posted 10:20 am, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:22AM, March 31, 2017

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County works every day to prevent child abuse from happening, but on Friday (March 31) workers and volunteers are holding a Pinwheel Rally and putting out pinwheels to speak out for the kids in Benton County who have suffered from abuse.

The pinwheels will be placed at several law enforcement offices and businesses around the county. Each pinwheel will represent a confirmed child abuse case, 439 being the total. Natalie Tibbs, executive director of CAC Benton County, said pinwheels represent the innocence of a child.

"You often look at one and remember a childhood or running in the wind or something beautiful," said Tibbs. "We want to bring some beauty back into a very difficult topic."

Nationwide, a case of child abuse is reported every 10 seconds, and five children each day die as a result of child abuse.

The Pinwheel Rally starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Community College Child Protection Training Center. There will be a ceremony and awards and at 1 p.m., volunteers will go place the pinwheels throughout the county.

"We have to bring awareness because we are talking about children," said Tibbs. "They don't have to be neglected and they don't have to be abused. There can be a safe childhood for our children, as a community it's our job to provide that."

To reach the CAC or report abuse call:

  • Office Phone: 479-621-0385
  • AR Child Abuse Hotline: 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD

For more information on the Pinwheel Rally events, click here.

