Copperhead Bites Man Inside Arkansas Walmart

Posted 4:08 pm, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 04:54PM, March 31, 2017

Courtesy THV11, Linda Moore Mathews

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A man was bitten by a copperhead snake inside a Jacksonville, Arkansas Walmart on Friday (March 31).

The venomous snake was de-fanged, which is typically done when the snake is kept as a pet, Jacksonville Animal Control told affiliate THV11.

Although the snake’s fangs had been removed, but the snake still has venomous glands. THV11 reported that the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“Everyone was freaking out,” said Linda Mathews, who snapped a picture of the snake.

