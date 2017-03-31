Director Of Air National Guard Visits The 188th Wing In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A special visitor came to the city of Fort Smith on Friday (March 31). Lt. General Scott Rice, the director of the Air National Guard at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., came to tour the 188th Wing.

Senator John Boozeman and Congressman Steve Womack also visited the base on Friday as the 188th Wing welcomed General Rice.

In Washington D.C., General Rice works at the Pentagon and is responsible for formulating, developing, and coordinating all policies and plans affecting more than 100,000 guard members in more than 90 wings.

Congressman Womack invited General Rice to be in the area today for a briefing and an update on activities at the 188th Wing, with the hope of expanding in the future. General Rice will bring his knowledge back from the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. and share it with members of the 188th Wing. General Rice will also meet with Fort Smith community leaders, who will emphasize to him the importance of the 188th.

Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders said military is a huge part of the city because it brings 1,000 jobs to the area, so having a visitor like General Rice is very important.

“I think it’s significant since he is the Director of the Air National Guard,” said Sanders. "The better familiarization he has with the 188th and what the city offers, it’s only going to continue to help us."

The tour began at 7:30 a.m. then a lunch will be at Golden Living starting at 11:30 a.m. where community leaders will gather.

“He will see how effective the unit is, and how important it is for the community," Sanders said.