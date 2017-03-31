Garrett’s Blog: March Rain Above Normal; April’s Outlook

Posted 8:47 pm, March 31, 2017, by

March rainfall exceeded the monthly average for the first time in 8 months!

  • NWA Regional:  4.87″
  • Fayetteville:      5.95″
  • Fort Smith:        3.75″

Fayetteville’s rain was above normal by +2.15″ while Fort Smith’s was +.04″

April’s temperature outlook is for higher than normal chances of above normal temperatures.

Rainfall totals are forecast to have equal chances of being above or below normal.

For reference, the normal rain in Fayetteville in April is 4.57″ while Fort Smith is 4.30″.

-Garrett

