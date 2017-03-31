× Knight Dominant, Bonfield Boosts Hogs In Series Opener At Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (KFSM) – Blaine Knight wasn’t as dominant in the first inning at Alabama on Friday as he had been through the first half of the season. But his next seven innings of work on the mound were even better.

Knight struck out seven and allowed just a first inning run as he guided Arkansas to a 7-1 win over the Crimson Tide in the series opener. The Razorbacks’ right-hander threw eight innings while allowing just three hits and struck out seven as he picked up his fourth win of the season.

Luke Bonfield provided the offense early for Arkansas as his two-run home run in the third gave the Razorbacks a 2-1 lead. Bonfield finished with three hits, three RBI and scored twice. Arkansas had 17 hits as a team but struggled at times to push them across the plate as the Hogs stranded 14 runners on the base paths.

Jake Arledge and Jared Gates each had three hits for the Razorbacks’ offense while both Grant Koch and Jax Biggers had a pair of base hits.

Arkansas will go for the series win on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.