Lady Pointers Ready To Host River City Rumble

VAN BUREN (KFSM) - Last year’s River City Rumble featured some of the best teams in Arkansas, four of which went on to be state champions and this year’s competition is expected to be even better.

"It’s a great tournament for the quality of play," said Van Buren coach Andy Williams. "You can see anyone form a 7A Bentonville, Har-Ber, Rogers type of team down to 1A Scranton."

The tournament comes at a great time in the schedule, especially for Van Buren, who is looking to work out the kinks before getting deeper into conference play.

"We haven’t really gotten into consistent play," said Williams. "One day we will hit good, one day we won’t, one day we will do defense one day we won’t so I’m looking for more consistency out of our kids."

For the players, they’re ready to get more reps under their belt against the quality opponents.

"No matter if we go 0-4 or if we go 4-0," said senior Baylor Miles. "I think just getting out there on the ball field makes us just one step closer to our goals and being on the state championship field."

The host team hopes to claim their program’s first-ever River City Rumble title, putting them on a path toward a state championship.

"We had a very good chance last year to win it," said senior McKennah Sikes. "We fell a little short, but this year we have a pretty good chance."

Action starts for Van Buren at 5:00 P.M. Friday against Brookland in the first round of the River CIty Rumble.