Local Volunteers Will Help Rebuild In Peru After Deadly Flooding

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Flooding in Peru has killed nearly 100 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

"They've had more accumulation (of rain) in the last four weeks than in the last 18 years," said Dale Walker, board member of Tom Cox World Ministries.

About 700,000 homes have been damaged or effected by the flooding, and more than 125,000 homes have been totally destroyed. Dozens are missing in mudslides.

Tom Cox World Ministries is headquartered in Mountainburg and they have branch offices in Peru.

"There are many organizations in the U.S. that are not able to send relief because it has not been declared a national disaster by the government, but since Tom Cox World Ministries has a branch office there already with people on the ground already any funds given will go directly to assist," Walker said. "The greatest needs they have right now are drinking water, medicine, food."

Walker is also the pastor of Concord Baptist Church in Van Buren. He said for the last three years, members and volunteers of his church have traveled to Peru to assist the people there. However, this year will be different.

"It will be a rebuilding effort," Walker said. "It will be trying to assist in some different ways, ways we've never done before."