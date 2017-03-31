× Rogers Boys Basketball Coach Resigns

ROGERS (KFSM) – After five seasons on the job, Wayne Herren has resigned as the boys basketball coach at Rogers High School.

Herren and the Mounties went 7-20 this past season, including an 0-14 mark in the 7A-West. In the five seasons at Rogers, Herren finished with a 41-96 overall record while going 9-61in conference play.

“Wayne Herron submitted his resignation earlier this morning and it has been accepted,” Rogers Public Schools Athletic Director Mark Holderbaum said in a phone interview. “Our (human resources) department has already posted the position on our website.”

The resignation did not come as a complete shock to Holderbaum as he said there had been discussion but no final decision was made until Friday morning.

“We’ve had some preliminary conversations with the administration department and with the Rogers High administration,” Holderbaum said. “We’ll begin the search and take the time we need to. We’re not going to rush it but we’re also not going to delay it at the same time.”

Herren replaced Marty Barnes in the spring of 2012 after Barnes announced his retirement following a 31 year coaching career, the last eight he spent with the Mounties.

Rogers reached the 7A state tournament just once in the past five seasons.

“We appreciate the time coach Herren spent here and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Holderbaum said. “To try to pin it down to specific traits, we want to go find a coach that will certainly bring enthusiasm, a reputation and the skill set you have to have to be competitive in the 7A-West. Really it’s not just a few traits, more how full the tool belt is. We are optimistic the next chapter in Mountie basketball is going to be fun.”