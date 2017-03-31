× Sen. Boozman: Nuclear Option OK If Needed To Confirm Gorsuch

In an interview on 5NEWS This Morning, Sen. John Boozman said he would support using the so-called nuclear option if it’s needed to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We are going to get him confirmed one way or the other,” Boozman said.

The nuclear option would change Senate rules to allow a Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed with a simple majority of 51 votes, rather than a supermajority of 60 votes.

Senate Democrats used the rules in November 2013 for executive branch nominations and federal judicial appointments except for the Supreme Court.

“It’s a huge deal,” Boozman said. “The precedent was set by the Democrats in 2013 in going this route, but if necessary, then yeah. We need to fill the seat, so we need to use whatever means that we can do to do that.”

Boozman also said he met with Judge Gorsuch, and praised his legal philosophy.

“He’s a guy that believes that you look at the law, and you interpret it based on the people that wrote it and what they were trying to do,” he explained. “That’s what I want, and I think that’s what the majority of the senators will want as they confirm him.”