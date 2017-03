× SUV Vs. Motorcycle Crash In Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — An SUV and motorcycle collided this afternoon in Pea Ridge.

It crash happened at S. Davis Street and Lee Town Road at 4:15 p.m.

Pea Ridge police confirmed to 5NEWS that the driver of the SUV was not injured and the motorcycle driver was transported to Bentonville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.