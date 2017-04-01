× Final Four Score: Gonzaga 77 South Carolina 73

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CNN) — Gonzaga beats South Carolina 77-73 in NCAA Final Four action.

Gonzaga is now one game away from history after beating South Carolina.

The Bulldogs overcame a late charge from the Gamecocks and survived for a 77-73 victory Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, in the program’s first-ever appearance in the national semifinals.

With Gonzaga up three points in the final seconds, a Bulldogs foul prevented the Gamecocks’ Sindarius Thornwell from tying it by sending him to the line for two free throws. Quality rebounding and free-throw shooting was then all the team needed to hold on for the hard-fought victory.

Nigel Williams-Goss was everywhere for the No. 1 seed, finishing with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds.