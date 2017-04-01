First “Summer Activity Fair” Hosted By Macaroni Kid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Summer break is right around the corner, but finding the right summer activity or camp can be an uphill battle for parents.

That's why hundreds of families from Northwest Arkansas filled the Jones Center Saturday (April 1) for the first ever summer activity fair hosted by Macaroni Kid.

"We've had everything from art to dance to gymnastics and music all kinds of camps out here so pretty much something for every hobby," said organizer Kara Ault.

She got the idea for the one-stop shop from other Macaroni Kid publishers, and thought it would be a great free event for parents and kids.

Parents spent the afternoon going from table to table in search of the right fit, they could even get firsthand feedback from kids in the program.

"It's such a great thing for all of us local small businesses to come together and do this for all of the families in our community," said Eliese Freeman owner of Dance by Eliese.

The bounce house, obstacle course and musical performances from Fayetteville's School of Rock kept kids entertained. Some tables even had arts and crafts and raffles for free lessons and summer classes.

Ault is already thinking of more activities for next years summer camp fair.