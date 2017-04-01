× Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Stuttgart

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Arkansas is now a multi-millionaire.

The ticket was sold in Stuttgart on Thursday (Mar. 30) morning at the All Stop Valero at 408 East 22nd Street and the winner has yet to claim their prize.

The winning ticket matched all six number in Friday night’s drawing — 17, 24, 27, 32, 58 and the Mega Ball number 10.

The winner will be the recipient of the largest jackpot ticket ever sold in the state — $177 million ($107 million cash value for the immediate payout) — once the ticket is authenticated by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

This win puts the number of Arkansas Scholarship Lottery-made millionaires at 55, according to a lottery spokesperson.

“This is a monumental day for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery,” said Lottery Director Bishop Woosley. “The player wins, but Arkansas wins, too. This will pay millions in state taxes, a big retailer commission, and this kind of attention helps promote our lottery’s mission, which is to provide scholarships for Arkansas students.”