Special Olympics Ambassador Of Good Will And Hope Returns From Austria

Posted 5:14 pm, April 1, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Police Department had a strong presence in the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games that were held in Austria.

Corporal Greg Dawson represented the community as an ambassador of good will and hope.

Corporal Dawson made the rounds and visited with participants from around the world, he even had the opportunity to speak to the President of Austria and discuss the strides that Fayetteville has made in the inclusion and acceptance of those with intellectual disabilities.

Along with fellow Torch Runners, Corporal Dawson carried the Flame of Hope through nine states and 49 cities covering over 1,000 miles in 10 days.

They did a Polar Plunge in the frigid waters of the Austrian Alps that raised $350,000 for the Special Olympics.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s