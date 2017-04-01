Special Olympics Ambassador Of Good Will And Hope Returns From Austria

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Police Department had a strong presence in the 2017 Special Olympics Winter Games that were held in Austria.

Corporal Greg Dawson represented the community as an ambassador of good will and hope.

Corporal Dawson made the rounds and visited with participants from around the world, he even had the opportunity to speak to the President of Austria and discuss the strides that Fayetteville has made in the inclusion and acceptance of those with intellectual disabilities.

Along with fellow Torch Runners, Corporal Dawson carried the Flame of Hope through nine states and 49 cities covering over 1,000 miles in 10 days.

They did a Polar Plunge in the frigid waters of the Austrian Alps that raised $350,000 for the Special Olympics.