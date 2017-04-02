× Alabama Evens Series With Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM)- Alabama was able to bounce back in game-two of the weekend series against Arkansas winning 7-1, behind a masterful performance on the mound by Dylan Duarte.

The game was scoreless on Saturday night until the second inning. Jaxon WIlliams helped the Hogs get on the board first with a RBI single, but that would be the final score of the night for Arkansas.

In 8.1 innings Duarte surrendered just one run and scattered six hits on 116 pitches, earning his second win of the season. Alabama didn’t use the bullpen until the ninth inning when Duarte handed the ball over to Davis Vainer with one out.

While the Tide’s defense thrived, the Razorbacks had a hard time from the start. Trevor Stephan was the first guy on the mound for Arkansas, and didn’t make it to two innings after being relieved for surrendering four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings. Kevin Koops took over and handled the Tide until the fifth inning when he allowed three runs.

Arkansas is now 21-6 overall and 6-2 in SEC play. The Hogs and the Tide will play the rubber game at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.