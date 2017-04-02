× Check the Web: Rain for NWA and the River Valley

Rain continues to be in the forecast for both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley today and tomorrow.

Showers are already beginning to move into the River Valley. While there is a tornado watch currently in effect for parts of

the Texas and the Southeastern US, this in no way will affect us.

We will generally see rainfall with some lightning mixed in across the region. Most places will experience

anywhere from a tenth to a half inch of rain.

The area of low pressure that is bringing all of this activity will continue to

move toward us over the next 36 hours. As it passes through here

during the overnight/early morning hours Monday (April 3), we’ll still see the opportunity for

some wrap around showers across the entire region.

– Chris