Check the Web: Rain for NWA and the River Valley

Posted 2:45 pm, April 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, April 2, 2017

Rain continues to be in the forecast for both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley today and tomorrow.

Showers are already beginning to move into the River Valley. While there is a tornado watch currently in effect for parts of

the Texas and the Southeastern US, this in no way will affect us.

We will generally see rainfall with some lightning mixed in across the region. Most places will experience

anywhere from a tenth to a half inch of rain.

The area of low pressure that is bringing all of this activity will continue to

move toward us over the next 36 hours.  As it passes through here

during the overnight/early morning hours Monday (April 3), we’ll still see the opportunity for

some wrap around showers across the entire region.

 

– Chris

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s