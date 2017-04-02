Dre Greenlaw Won’t Participate In Spring Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Dre Greenlaw has been through a lot of rehab the last seven months. After breaking his right foot against Alabama he came back and re-aggravated the injury in the Belk Bowl. Now the current sophomore is taking a different role throughout spring practice to help the Razorbacks.

"What we asked him to do is take every mental rep he could possibly take. Whether it's behind the line of scrimmage or off to the side to know every call and take part like he was out there on the field," coach Bret Bielema said.

Greenlaw is in a walking boot but recently tweeted some good news. The update read, "No more boot on Wednesday." Being free from the boot does not mean getting cleared to play within the next month.

"I don't think he'll be involved in spring ball but we've asked him to take on an assistant coachingship, internship, and he's really been buying into that, working with the younger guys. He's learning the new defense as well," said Bielema.

Prior to the injury, Greenlaw led the Razorback defense in tackles. Moving forward, the soon-to-be junior hopes to learn the 3-4 defense and become a leader of the linebacking corps.