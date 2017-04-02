Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!
ATLANTA, CNN — April 2nd is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day — celebrating what could be called the best couple in history.
A 2002 study found the average PB&J-loving person eats 1,500 of the sandwiches before they even graduate from high school.
It may be a good day to try something different.
Following are a few ideas to help you out!
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcakes
- Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Pie
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Sushi
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Donuts
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Fudge