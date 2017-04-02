Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

Posted 1:00 am, April 2, 2017, by

Getty Images

ATLANTA, CNN — April 2nd is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day — celebrating what could be called the best couple in history.

A 2002 study found the average PB&J-loving person eats 1,500 of the sandwiches before they even graduate from high school.

It may be a good day to try something different.

Following are a few ideas to help you out!

  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcakes
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Pie
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Sushi
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Donuts
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Pancakes
  • Peanut Butter and Jelly Fudge

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s