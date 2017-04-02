× “Light It Up Blue” In Honor Of Autism Awareness

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Landmarks and buildings globally will be illuminated blue Sunday (April 2) to bring awareness for World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) and Autism Awareness Month.

The non-profit, Autism Speaks, created its international “Light It Up Blue” campaign. That’s where landmarks, communities, businesses and homes turn on blue lights as a reminder of the millions of people and who are affected by autism.

The White House will join in the “Light It Up Blue” campaign, as well as the historic Rockefeller Center in New York City, Petra and the archaeological site in Jordan, just to name a few locations.

In 2007, the United Nations adopted this day to raise awareness about the growing global health crisis.

Autism is one of only three health issues to be recognized with its own day by the UN.

WAAD’s goal is to increase world knowledge of autism, share information about how it’s important for early diagnosis and intervention.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that Autism Spectrum Disorder affects one in 68 children and the disorder is more common in boys.

For more information about autism awareness programs in Arkansas, click here.