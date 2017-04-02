× Shaddy’s Late Hit Propels Arkansas Over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA (KFSM)- Arkansas plated three ninth inning runs to claim the Sunday victory 8-5, and series win over Alabama. The Hogs are now 22-7 overall and 7-2 in SEC play.

Arkansas jumped to an early 3-0 lead until the bottom of the third inning win Crimson Tide’s Kyle Kauffman smashed a three run home run to tie the game. Chad Spanberger broke the tie and gave Arkansas back the lead after a two run shot, but Alabama clawed back once againwith a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Both teams were scoreless in the eighth, but that would change in the ninth. In the ninth Carson Shaddy had been kept quiet all day at the plate, going 0-for-3, but that changed. His clutch single brought in the two game winning runs, braking the 5-5 tie.

Cannon Chadwick’s stint on the mound featured highs and lows. In the seventh inning his wild pitch tied the game for Alabama, but he settled down in the final stretch throwing a scoreless eighth and ninth frame, striking out two to earn his third win of the season.

The Diamond Hogs will return home for a two-game midweek series against Grand Canyon University starting Tuesday. First-pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.