Wife Of Tad Cummins, Man Wanted In Tennessee Amber Alert, Files For Divorce

Posted 4:29 pm, April 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:30PM, April 2, 2017

CBS

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (CBSNews) –  Jill Cummins, the wife of suspected kidnapper Tad Cummins, has filed for divorce.

According to court documents, Jill Cummins cited irreconcilable differences and that Tad Cummins is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons for the divorce complaint.

The documents show that the pair were married in July of 1985 and that she has not spoken to him since March 13, the day Tad Cummins and fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Thomas disappeared.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the last verified sighting of Cummins and Thomas was in Oklahoma City on March 15th.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s