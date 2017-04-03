× 911 Temporarily Stopped Working For Washington County AT&T Customers

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville revealed that 911 stopped working for Fayetteville and Washington County customers on Monday morning (April 3), but resumed shortly afterward.

The city account tweeted out the warning around 10:41 a.m.

911 is not working in Fayetteville & Washington County for AT&T CUSTOMERS. Call 479-444-5712 for law enforcement / 479-521-5800 for fire/EMS — CityofFayettevilleAR (@FYVgov) April 3, 2017

The account revealed that the service started working again just after 11 a.m.

911 is working. — CityofFayettevilleAR (@FYVgov) April 3, 2017

This is the second time AT&T customers have had issues calling 911 this year. On March 8 AT&T customers in Northwest Arkansas were also temporarily unable to call 911.

Anyone who has issues calling 911 in Washington County should contact 479-444-5712 for law enforcement or 479-521-5800 for fire or EMS.