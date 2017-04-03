× Bill To Exempt College Sporting Events From Campus Carry Law Heads To Governor’s Desk

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A bill that would exempt athletic events from the recently passed campus carry law headed to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s desk after passing the Senate on Friday (March 31).

House Bill 1249 was signed into law as Act 562 on March 22. The measure allows people with proper permits to carry concealed weapons on college campuses.

Because Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena are located on the University of Arkansas campus, under Act 562, people could carry guns into the sporting facilities.

However, just one day after the campus carry bill was passed on March 22, the Arkansas Senate submitted and passed a resolution, Senate Bill 724, to exempt athletic facilities from the campus carry law.

Act 562 has received some push back from the athletic community.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement on Tuesday (March 28) in support of SB724, saying that it was the conference’s hope that stadiums and athletic events would be exempted from the campus carry bill.

“Given the intense atmosphere surrounding athletic events, adding weapons increases safety concerns and could negatively impact the intercollegiate athletics program at the University of Arkansas in several ways, including scheduling, officiating, recruiting and attendance,” he said.

The campus carry law is set to take effect on Sept. 1.