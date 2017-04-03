Flavors: Grounds Hero Coffee And Eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here with this week’s Flavors, we are featuring Grounds Hero Coffee and Eatery.

We are visiting the sweeter side of Barling, AR.

They offer a large selection of specialty drink, both hot and frozen.

Serving freshly ground coffee, topping it off right with whipped cream and chocolate covered coffee beans.

“It’s very local, it’s just nobody else has them,” said Destiny Philpott.

And serving it up with a smile.

Dan and Becky Garnes are the owners of this local coffee shop and eatery and have put down roots in the community…

“We do discounts of course for the schools and of course for our military, anyone in the service, and we also contribute to the homeless,” said Dan.

And Becky is just as involved.

“People call and order and they can’t come get their food and we will take it and deliver it to them,” said Becky.

Their regulars appreciate their hospitality as well.

“We have just all kind of grown together, everyone that comes in, I mean it’s just that they treat you like family, when you walk in they know your name and you can tell them, give me my usual,” said Steve Chase.

And they encourage people to come eat and stay.

“We have free Wi-Fi, try us out we are more than welcome for you to come and sit and stay all day I mean we don’t mind, as long as we are open we are here,” said Heather Pearson

“This is kind of out second home if we aren’t working not doing our business, we are here,” said Chase.

And they have a convenient drive through and they know their customers.

“And by the time the car was 3rd or 4th in a row, they could start making their drink because they knew what they were going to have,” -Dan

They even have a rewards card!

And they named a drink after me, “the Megan Special”.

And don’t even get me started on their food.

Choose from their Tomato Basil Turkey Wrap, the Hero Club, the Hero Reuben, the Hero Prime Rib, or their Strawberry Almond Salad.

These are just a few of their many delicious lunch options.

And just one taste… and you will agree… that Coffee this good, should never be grounded!

For this week’s Flavors, I’m Megan Graddy.

Segment Sponsored By: Grounds Hero Coffee and Eatery