Flu Vaccine Saving Children’s Lives

The flu vaccine saves children's lives.

A new study from the CDC shows getting the vaccine significantly reduces a child's risk of dying from the flu.

Results show most children who die from the flu were not vaccinated.

Researchers studied 291 pediatric flu deaths between 2010 and 2014.

3/4 of the children who died did not have the vaccine.

And 2/3 of kids with underlying health problems were not vaccinated.

“Those children are more likely to have severe influenza if they do get sick and more likely to die," said Dr. Brendan Flannery.

The CDC said it's recommended that everyone six months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

