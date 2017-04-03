× Former DHS Employee Faces Sexual Assault Charge

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former Arkansas Department of Human Services employee is accused of molesting a foster child he transported and supervised during visitations in 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jorge H. Alcon, 71, was arrested March 29 in connection with second-degree sexual assault. The 4-year-old girl, identified only by her initials in the affidavit, told police Alcon twice exposed his genitals and made her touch him inappropriately when Alcon pulled over to use the restroom during trips to visit her biological family.

Alcon denied forcing the girl touch him but told police he took her into the bathroom with him six or seven times, according to the affidavit. Alcon said he has trouble urinating due to an issue with his prostate and didn’t want to leave the girl alone in the vehicle.

Alcon was fired from his position as program assistant on Oct. 27, 2015, according to Amy Webb, DHS spokeswoman. Hired in 2000, Alcon’s job duties included transporting children and youth to appointments and visits, Webb said.

At the time of his hiring, Alcon passed state and federal background checks as well as checks of the child and adult maltreatment registries, Webb said. Alcon had no previous complaints of sexual assault and passed periodic background checks in accordance with agency policy, Webb said.

“We were sickened to learn of such an allegation against one of the very employees who are supposed to make sure children in our foster car system are safe,” Webb said. “We have continued to work closely with law enforcement and provide any information they needed.”

Alcon posted a $75,000 bond on March 29, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. He has a hearing set for May 8 in Benton County Circuit Court.