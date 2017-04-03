× Former Gravette School Teacher Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting Students

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — A former Gravette High School teacher was sentenced to spend six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting students in 2015.

Harry Don Almond, 63, pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree sexual assault, a class B felony, during a plea deal on Monday (March 27), according to court documents.

Almond was arrested in October 2015 after an incident inside his Bella Vista home where he make advances and touched a student’s genital area. The student came to Almond’s home to make some extra money by helping him pack and move some items. Almond taught computer business applications, and accounting I and II at the time.

During the course of the investigation, other sexual assault allegations also came to light.

Almond must also pay a $1,000 fine and court costs, follow a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years following his release, and register as a sex offender, the document states.