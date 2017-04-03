× Garrett’s Blog: Storms, Some Severe Tuesday Evening

Late Tuesday evening another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns across NW Arkansas and the River Valley.

While the overall risk of severe weather is somewhat lower than the previous events, there will likely be some severe storms and even at least a minimal potential for some rotating storms.

TUESDAY 7PM: A line of thunderstorms will develop in Eastern Oklahoma and move east.

TUESDAY 10PM: A line of strong to severe storms will be ongoing across the area.

Storms should exit the region by midnight if not earlier.

Of note, Wednesday and Thursday will be very chilly with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

NW Arkansas may experience a freeze on Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s. It appears it will stay above freezing in the River Valley but likely will still be very chilly.

-Garrett