Neighbors Named New Arkansas Women’s Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Mike Neighbors was never shy about stating what he thought was his dream job. On Monday he finally got that job.

Neighbors was named the new women’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas after spending the past four seasons at Washington at the same position.

Neighbors, a Greenwood native, spent the past two decades in the college basketball game but also has experience coaching high school basketball in the state.

“Everything I needed to know I learned right here in Fayetteville, Arkansas,” Neighbors said in a letter written on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. “I’m going to be able to share and point it out now that I’m living my dream. This is the dream job. It’s always been my dream job and everyone has known it.

“Those experiences and mainly the people I met during my four years in Fayetteville allowed me to now be prepared when the opportunity arises to live out my dream.”

Under Neighbors, Washington was 98-41, which is the third most wins during a four-year period in school history.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Neighbors back to his home state and back to his alma mater the University of Arkansas,” Arkansas athletics director Jeff Long said. “It was vitally important to our search committee and to me that we attract someone who is entrenched in the women’s game and someone who has demonstrated the ability to connect with our young women on and off the court. Mike Neighbors has spent his career teaching, coaching and mentoring young women dating back to his time as a high school coach in Arkansas. He is a member of an elite group of coaches who have taken a team to the Final Four and that is the kind of leader we need in the strongest conference in women’s basketball. I know that Mike’s energy and excitement about being a Razorback will inspire our student-athletes and our fans.”

Neighbors replaces Jimmy Dykes after three seasons at Arkansas. Dykes went 43-49 during those three seasons.