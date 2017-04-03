Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale Returns To Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A consignment sale that gives back to the community has returned to Northwest Arkansas for just one week.

Rhea Lana's opened Sunday (April 2) and will be open through Saturday (April 8). The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Thursday, when it closes at 3 p.m. The sale is being held at 1106 N. Old Missouri Road.

The sale specializes in boutique and name brand clothing, toys, baby equipment and furniture for children and moms-to-be, said Ashley Shaver Noland, event organizer. It helps families purchase high-quality goods for a fraction of the price.

After the event, thousands of children's items will be donated to non-profit organizations that help families in need as part of the Rhea Lana's Gives Back initiative. Rhea Lana's partners with local schools, foster families, Potter's House Ministry, Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter and New Beginnings.

Admission and parking are free. Visa, Mastercard and cash are all accepted.