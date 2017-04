ROGERS (KFSM) — A Gordmans store located in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will remain open, according to documents obtained by our affiliate WHO-HD.

The company announced in March they planned to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores and then close them due to bankruptcy.

Now the Promenade location is among 57 stores that will remain open under new ownership.

You can find the list of the stores that will remain open here and the list of stores that are closing here.