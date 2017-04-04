× Amber Alert Cancelled For Missing Oklahoma Boys

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Amber Alert that was issued for two Oklahoma boys on Tuesday (April 4) has been cancelled.

Eli Nichols, 7; Ethan Nichols, 4; as well as Julie Nichols, 32, were all reported missing on Tuesday. They were found safely after the suspect vehicle was spotted near Smithville.

Odell Nichols, 34, is believed to have kidnapped his wife and children, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department.

A house has been destroyed and a vehicle has been burned, the department stated in the Amber Alert release.

Officials said the suspect may be driving a black 2015 Chevy Equinox with Oklahoma tag 668LAV.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department at 580-286-3331.