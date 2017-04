Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're suffering from depression, you're actually in very good company.

A new world health organization report shows depression as one of the most common illnesses in the world, more than 300 million people suffer from it.

The study found depression rates rose more than 18% over the last decade.

Health experts warn a lack of support can keep people from getting treatment.

Even in wealthy countries nearly 50% of people with depression do not get care.

