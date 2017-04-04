Gravette To Add First Soccer Field In Park Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- Pop Allum Park is the only sports complex in Gravette that caters to city league teams, but it is missing a soccer field.

"The park is older. It needs some updating and there's some more money in the bond money to do a little updating to the park, but it is used fairly often," resident Rachel Clayton said.

Without a soccer facility in the city, parents have to travel to meet their kids needs.

"I have a 13-year-old daughter that wants to play and a few years back we had to go all the way to Siloam to play and so I think its great we're gonna get one here," Clayton said.

Thanks to a grant from the state, Gravette will be revitalizing the old sports complex and adding a soccer field.

"You'll probably have people moving out here just for family reasons because it is a quiet piece of town," resident Robert Collins said.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox said the new addition is a check mark on the list of things to do to make Gravette a better city for residents.

"There's so many good things going on around here and of course you got the new bypass coming right through our city," Maddox said.

There is no word on when the project will begin. Maddox said he plans to continue using the baseball fields for soccer games until the renovations are complete.