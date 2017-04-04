Haas Hall Academy Teacher Honored By Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- A Haas Hall Academy teacher listened on Tuesday afternoon (April 4) as one of his students read her winning essay on her favorite teacher.

The event was the My Favorite Teacher Essay Contest at Barnes & Noble in Fayetteville.

Chloe Hansberger wrote about Tad Sours, her social sciences teacher at the academy.

In her essay, she compared him to multiple teachers in pop culture including Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men comics and Professor Keating from Dead Poets Society.

She explained a great teacher has the wisdom of a grandparent, the banter of a sibling and the mentoring of a parent.

Sours heard the essay for the first time at the event. He said he loved what his student had to say.

“It was just so well written," Sours said. "I mean I’m not shocked. I’ve known Chloe for a while but it was just beautifully, beautifully written. I…I loved that.”

Some of Sours' former students also wrote in after Hansberger's essay was chosen as the event's winner.

They also called Sours one of their favorite teachers in school.

Sours said his students are an inspiration every single day.